Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,230 at Barclays

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from GBX 1,190 ($15.31) to GBX 1,230 ($15.82) in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 785 ($10.10) to GBX 712 ($9.16) in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $952.25.

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

HRGLY stock opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $23.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.56.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.