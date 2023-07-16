Head-To-Head Comparison: Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB) versus 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF)

Starco Brands (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Free Report) and 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.6% of Starco Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 34.8% of Starco Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Starco Brands and 4imprint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starco Brands -5.29% -3.66% -2.13% 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starco Brands $7.81 million 8.40 $810,000.00 N/A N/A 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Starco Brands and 4imprint Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Starco Brands has higher revenue and earnings than 4imprint Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Starco Brands and 4imprint Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starco Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A 4imprint Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

4imprint Group has a consensus price target of $5,550.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,990.91%. Given 4imprint Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 4imprint Group is more favorable than Starco Brands.

Summary

4imprint Group beats Starco Brands on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starco Brands

Starco Brands, Inc. markets consumer products through retail and online in the United States. It offers products in various categories, including household cleaning, DIY/Hardware, paints, coatings and adhesives, household, hair care, disinfectants, automotive, motorcycle, arts and crafts, personal care cosmetics, personal care FDA, sun care, food, cooking oils, beverages and spirits, and wine under the Winona, Whipshots, and Breathe brand names. The company was formerly known as Insynergy Products, Inc. and changed its name to Starco Brands, Inc. in September 2017. Starco Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products. It markets its products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands. 4imprint Group plc was incorporated in 1921 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

