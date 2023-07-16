Head-To-Head Review: Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) vs. voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Get Free Report) and Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares voxeljet and Delphax Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get voxeljet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio voxeljet $29.33 million 0.54 -$11.87 million ($1.38) -1.26 Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Delphax Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than voxeljet.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

voxeljet has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delphax Technologies has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.4% of voxeljet shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of voxeljet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Delphax Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares voxeljet and Delphax Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets voxeljet -46.96% -38.77% -15.61% Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for voxeljet and Delphax Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score voxeljet 0 0 1 0 3.00 Delphax Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

voxeljet currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 129.89%. Given voxeljet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe voxeljet is more favorable than Delphax Technologies.

Summary

voxeljet beats Delphax Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About voxeljet

(Get Free Report)

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials, proprietary chemical binding agents, and spare parts, as well as maintenance contracts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models based on designs produced using 3D computer-aided design software; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

About Delphax Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Delphax Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.