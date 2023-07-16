Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) versus Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Free Report) and Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Salvatore Ferragamo pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions pays an annual dividend of $2.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Salvatore Ferragamo pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Salvatore Ferragamo is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salvatore Ferragamo and Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A $0.44 18.90 Hermès International Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A $7.84 286.18

Profitability

Salvatore Ferragamo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Salvatore Ferragamo and Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salvatore Ferragamo N/A N/A N/A Hermès International Société en commandite par actions N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Salvatore Ferragamo and Hermès International Société en commandite par actions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salvatore Ferragamo 2 0 0 0 1.00 Hermès International Société en commandite par actions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Salvatore Ferragamo presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 75.57%. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a consensus target price of $1,450.00, indicating a potential downside of 35.34%. Given Salvatore Ferragamo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Salvatore Ferragamo is more favorable than Hermès International Société en commandite par actions.

Summary

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions beats Salvatore Ferragamo on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. It offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments. The company also provides silk accessories, including ties, foulards, scarves, etc.; home accessories comprising plaid throws, cushions, and beach towels; costume jewelry; and other accessories consisting of shawls and gloves. In addition, it develops and distributes perfumes and fragrances. Further, the company offers men's and women's sunglasses and prescription glasses; jewelry products; and watches. Additionally, it is also involved in the real estate management business. The company was formerly known as Salvatore Ferragamo Italia S.p.A. and changed its name to Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. in April 2011. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy. Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Ferragamo Finanziaria S.p.A.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes. It also provides silk and textiles for men and women; art of living and tableware products; perfumes; and watches. In addition, the company is also involved in weaving, engraving, printing, dyeing, finishing, and producing textiles; and purchasing, tanning, dyeing, finishing, and selling precious leathers. It sells its products through a network of stores worldwide. The company also sells watches, perfumes, and tableware through a network of specialized stores. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions was founded in 1837 and is based in Paris, France. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions operates as a subsidiary of H51 SAS.

