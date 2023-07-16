Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Given New GBX 1,550 Price Target at UBS Group

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFFree Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from GBX 1,575 ($20.26) to GBX 1,550 ($19.94) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,102 ($14.18) to GBX 1,080 ($13.89) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hiscox from GBX 1,352 ($17.39) to GBX 1,404 ($18.06) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hiscox Price Performance

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

