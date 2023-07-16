Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.79. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 33,961 shares.

Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.88.

Get Hong Kong and China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong and China Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.0234 dividend. This is an increase from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hong Kong and China Gas

About Hong Kong and China Gas

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,302,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.