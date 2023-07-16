Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Down 61.5% in June

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 96,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 326,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hongli Group Stock Performance
Shares of HLP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65. Hongli Group has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.68.
Hongli Group Company Profile
