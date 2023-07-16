Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP) Short Interest Down 61.5% in June

Hongli Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 61.5% from the June 15th total of 96,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 326,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hongli Group Stock Performance

Shares of HLP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,421. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65. Hongli Group has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Get Hongli Group alerts:

Hongli Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Hongli Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, customizes, manufactures, and sells cold roll formed steel profiles for machinery and equipment in the People's Republic of China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, and Sweden. It serves mining and excavation, construction, agriculture, and transportation industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Hongli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.