HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in June

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:HOCPY traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $118.11. 51,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,463. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.70. HOYA has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $132.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.61.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 20.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

