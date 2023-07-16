Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Hub Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $67.77 and a 52-week high of $104.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 316,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 79,558 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

