Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives $121.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.22.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $117.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $74.10 and a 12-month high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is 11.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,678. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

