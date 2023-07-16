Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Down 82.5% in June

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hypercharge Networks Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HCNWF traded down 0.03 on Friday, reaching 0.46. 138,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,918. Hypercharge Networks has a 12 month low of 0.28 and a 12 month high of 4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.68.

About Hypercharge Networks

Hypercharge Networks Corp. supplies electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and solutions light and medium duty in Canada and the United States. The company provides turnkey EV charging solutions for light and medium duty EVs through a managed charging network of EV charging stations. It serves multi-unit residential buildings; commercial locations, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, municipal; and fleet operators.

