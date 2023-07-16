Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF) Short Interest Down 82.5% in June

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCNWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the June 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Hypercharge Networks Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS HCNWF traded down 0.03 on Friday, reaching 0.46. 138,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,918. Hypercharge Networks has a 12 month low of 0.28 and a 12 month high of 4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.68.
About Hypercharge Networks
