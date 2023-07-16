ICON Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 16th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $226.80 million and $6.40 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,514,659 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 961,493,979.2411484 with 961,493,986.3219976 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23705698 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $14,774,142.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

