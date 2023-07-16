IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Short Interest Update

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the June 15th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IES in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IESC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.51. 16,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,841. IES has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $58.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IES ( NASDAQ:IESC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter.

In other IES news, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IES news, COO Matthew J. Simmes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.76, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,581,515. 59.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in IES by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 511,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in IES by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Capital LLC bought a new position in IES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Articles

