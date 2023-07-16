Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 471.0% from the June 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IOACW remained flat at $0.07 on Friday. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,188. Innovative International Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative International Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,500,000.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative International Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative International Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.