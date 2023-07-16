Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.38 and traded as high as C$3.50. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$3.47, with a volume of 15,418 shares.

Separately, National Bankshares cut their target price on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

The firm has a market cap of C$113.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.78.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

