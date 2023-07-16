Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $14,313,600.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total transaction of $14,313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $176.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.92 and a fifty-two week high of $180.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.63. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in AutoNation by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AN. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.88.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

