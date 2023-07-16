Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $88,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $95,175.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 1.6 %

Cytokinetics stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

