Insider Selling: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) CEO Sells $1,958,880.00 in Stock

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,958,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,203 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $111.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $114.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.88.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FND shares. TheStreet raised Floor & Decor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 78,289 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

