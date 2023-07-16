Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) SVP Sells $140,068.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $140,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Halliburton Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 106,831 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

