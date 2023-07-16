Insider Selling: iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Insider Sells $27,741.80 in Stock

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brenner sold 47,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $27,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,770.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Martin Brenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Martin Brenner sold 4,184 shares of iBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $2,845.12.

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brenner sold 4,182 shares of iBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $3,931.08.

On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brenner sold 4,382 shares of iBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $5,258.40.

iBio Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. iBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $16.51.

Institutional Trading of iBio

About iBio

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 71.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,799,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,918 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBio during the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 164.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 716,295 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBio by 10.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 54,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

