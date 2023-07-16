Insider Selling: iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Insider Sells $27,741.80 in Stock

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brenner sold 47,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $27,741.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,770.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Martin Brenner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Martin Brenner sold 4,184 shares of iBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $2,845.12.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brenner sold 4,182 shares of iBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $3,931.08.
- On Monday, April 24th, Martin Brenner sold 4,382 shares of iBio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $5,258.40.
iBio Trading Down 5.0 %
NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. iBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $16.51.
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead anti-fibrotic candidate is IBIO-100 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
