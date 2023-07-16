Insider Selling: Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CEO Sells $63,787.09 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Salzmann sold 3,233 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $63,787.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,231,136 shares in the company, valued at $24,290,313.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Salzmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Peter Salzmann sold 3,395 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $51,841.65.

Immunovant Stock Performance

IMVT opened at $20.74 on Friday. Immunovant, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMVT. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Immunovant from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Immunovant from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Immunovant by 205.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. 44.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

