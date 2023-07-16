Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Major Shareholder Sells $79,846.00 in Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $79,846.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,079,720.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mark Cuban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $36,544.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Mark Cuban sold 241 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $5,439.37.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Mark Cuban sold 3,026 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $68,720.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Mark Cuban sold 400 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $9,348.00.

Reading International Stock Down 3.3 %

RDI stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Reading International ( NASDAQ:RDI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reading International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Reading International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Reading International in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

