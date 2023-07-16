Insider Selling: Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CAO Sells $40,715.00 in Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $40,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,041.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $83.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $83.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.70%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

