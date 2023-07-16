Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $19,062.40 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $19,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $208.69 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.35 and its 200-day moving average is $177.78.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.