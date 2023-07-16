Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Director Sells $19,062.40 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $19,062.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $208.69 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.35 and its 200-day moving average is $177.78.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
