International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 1.1% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.40. 2,861,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,658. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $121.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.96.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

