International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.73.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $133.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.96. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

