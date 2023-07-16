International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCOFree Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:IPCO opened at C$11.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.88. International Petroleum has a 12 month low of C$10.01 and a 12 month high of C$16.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.71.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

