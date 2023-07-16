International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

THM opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.42 million, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.