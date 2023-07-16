Invst LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,009 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.8% of Invst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Invst LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $63,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,936 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $451.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.01. The stock has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $453.75.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

