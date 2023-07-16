IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Update

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 74.5% from the June 15th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 253,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IperionX

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IperionX stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 225,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of IperionX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IperionX Trading Up 0.1 %

IPX stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.59. 31,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,422. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34. IperionX has a 52 week low of $4.31 and a 52 week high of $18.57.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

