iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of iPower stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. iPower has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $25.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.95.

Get iPower alerts:

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iPower will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of iPower

About iPower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iPower by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iPower in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.