iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Position Raised by Broadview Financial Management LLC

Broadview Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 7.1% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,341,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,066 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,005,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,693 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 888,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,491,000 after purchasing an additional 814,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,977,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,838,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,123,361. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

