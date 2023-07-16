iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 561.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 958,208 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.3% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $201,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.53. The company had a trading volume of 32,198,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,339,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day moving average of $181.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

