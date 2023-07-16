iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 3.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 32,819.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,119,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,214 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,535,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,329.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 631,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,023,000 after purchasing an additional 682,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $191.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $201.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

