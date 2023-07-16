ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $110.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ITT has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ITT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.00.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $97.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.46. ITT has a 52-week low of $64.51 and a 52-week high of $98.09.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,020,000 after buying an additional 487,044 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,172,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

