ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Short Interest Update

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 86.0% from the June 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ITV Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,146. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITVPY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 80 ($1.03) in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ITV from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 82 ($1.05) in a report on Friday.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual for its own channels and other broadcasters.

