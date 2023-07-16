Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $166.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.10 and a 200-day moving average of $162.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 43.51%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 854.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,270,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,205 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3,553.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 390,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,922,000 after acquiring an additional 380,239 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after acquiring an additional 304,400 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

