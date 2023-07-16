Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MODN. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Model N in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.20.

Model N Stock Performance

NYSE:MODN opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. Model N has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $34.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. Analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $167,313.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Suresh Kannan sold 5,844 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $167,313.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 4,500 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $149,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,705,313.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,837 shares of company stock worth $1,192,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Model N

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Model N by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Model N by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Model N by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

