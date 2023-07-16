Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,195 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 142,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.85 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $164.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.