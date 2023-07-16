JMP Securities Cuts The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target to $160.00

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.0 %

THG opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,653.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day moving average is $125.74. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $108.71 and a 52-week high of $148.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,796.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THG. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

