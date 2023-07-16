JMP Securities Raises Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Price Target to $14.50

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ellington Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.55.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 46.90 and a quick ratio of 46.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Ellington Financial has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $16.38. The company has a market capitalization of $930.17 million, a PE ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 15.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $27.56 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -264.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 126.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

