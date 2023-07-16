JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $46.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FHI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.5 %

FHI stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $45.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $176,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,957 shares of company stock worth $7,300,425 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $376,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,800,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

