JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target to GBX 9,967

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 9,900 ($127.36) to GBX 9,967 ($128.23) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LSEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,550 ($122.86) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,200 ($118.36) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 9,436.17 ($121.40).

LSEG opened at GBX 8,290 ($106.65) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,419.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,893.66. The stock has a market cap of £41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5,879.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.36. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 7,052 ($90.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,893.86 ($114.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34.

In other news, insider Martin Brand bought 14,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,885 ($101.44) per share, with a total value of £1,128,580.05 ($1,451,923.39). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 181,715 shares of company stock worth $1,515,444,536 and have sold 178,319 shares worth $1,477,143,508. 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

