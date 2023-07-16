JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $495.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $495.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Netflix from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.23.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX opened at $441.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix has a 52-week low of $174.56 and a 52-week high of $456.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock worth $34,023,766 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

