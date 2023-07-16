JUMPN Price Hits $11.19 (JST)

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One JUMPN token can currently be bought for $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. JUMPN has a total market cap of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About JUMPN

JUMPN’s genesis date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. The official website for JUMPN is jumpn.today. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUMPN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUMPN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUMPN using one of the exchanges listed above.

