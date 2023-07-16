JUNO (JUNO) One Day Volume Hits $103,829.51

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. JUNO has a market cap of $23.10 million and approximately $103,829.51 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000970 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUNO has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 78,469,937 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

