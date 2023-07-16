Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kasikornbank Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPCPY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. 13,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,151. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.89. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $18.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

