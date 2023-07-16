Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in June

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KPCPY traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.63. 13,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,151. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Kasikornbank Public has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kasikornbank Public in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

