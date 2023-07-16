KeyCorp Boosts Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Price Target to $15.00

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.40.

NASDAQ:RXRX opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of -0.49. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.93 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 533.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $52,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,558,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,822,005.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $52,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,558,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,822,005.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 33,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $155,773.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 953,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,689.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Kinnevik AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,005,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,703,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,027 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

