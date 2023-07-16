KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet downgraded KeyCorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.57.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 4.2 %

KEY opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.23. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.